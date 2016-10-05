Strona główna » Kluby KP » Wydarzenia » Krytyka Polityczna i Kettos Merce w Berlinie

Krytyka Polityczna i Kettos Merce w Berlinie

05.10.2016
+A -A
  • Wersja do wydruku
  • Wyślij e-mail
  • Wersja PDF
Writing the Alternative: Media and Politics in Hungary and Poland

Spotkanie z redaktorami i autorami Krytyki Politycznej i Kettös Mérce pt. Writing the Alternative: Media and Politics in Hungary and Poland.

 

Goście: Zsolt Kapelner (Budapeszt, Kettös Mérce), Mislav Marjanovic (Zagrzeb/Warsaw, Krytyka Polityczna), KajaPuto (Kraków, Krytyka Polityczna), Nikolett Suha (Budapeszt/Berlin, Kettös Mérce) and Przemysław Witkowski (Wrocław, Krytyka Polityczna).

 

13 października, czwartek, godz. 19.30, B-Lage Bar, Mareschstr. 1, 12055 Neukölln, S Sonnenallee


***

Guests are young journalists from Kettös Mérce (Double Standard) in Hungary and Krytyka Polityczna (Political Critique) in Poland, who will discuss the challenges of independent political media in both countries. In German media, the current politics of Eastern Europe are often reported on in a very simplified way.

 

After short input statements by the experts you will have the possibility to directly ask the speakers all your heart’s questions in a group discussion format. During this collaborative event we want to brainstorm future solutions: What are the possibilities for alternative media in the respective countries? How can they better support local and regional social movements? How can they receive a stronger voice in the European public discourse?

 

Kettös Mérce and Krytyka Polityczna are successful in representing the different voices of the politically active generation in their countries and form partnerships in the whole region through the international media platform Political Critique. Their reports on national and foreign politics, as well as local social movements, enable a critical discussion and political education.

 

Our invited experts are Zsolt Kapelner (Budapest, Kettös Mérce), Mislav Marjanovic (Zagreb/Warsaw, Krytyka Polityczna) Kaja Puto (Krakow, Krytyka Polityczna), Nikolett Suha (Budapest/Berlin, Kettös Mérce) and Przemyslaw Witkowski (Wroclaw, Krytyka Polityczna).

 

Participation is free.

 

More: www.polis180.org

 

 

Świetlice

Cieszyn 
Łódź 
Trójmiasto 
Warszawa

Kluby

Białystok
Bytom
Częstochowa
Gniezno 
Jelenia Góra 
Kalisz
Koszalin
Kraków
Lublin 
Opole
Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski
Szydłowiec 
Śląsk 
Toruń
Wrocław

Multimedia

TVKP

Ufajmy kobietom, bo one najlepiej wiedzą kiedy, czy i ile mieć dzieci

Ufajmy kobietom, bo one najlepiej wiedzą kiedy, czy i ile mieć dzieci. One mają sumienia, potrafią decydować za siebie i chcą być pełnoprawnymi obywatelkami naszego kraju.

Świetlica KP „Na Granicy”

Przenosimy "Granicę" - WESPRZYJ NAS!

Świetlica Krytyki Politycznej „Na Granicy” wraz z przyjaciółmi zajmującymi się kulturą, edukacją i rzemiosłem rozpocznie już niedługo działalność w nowym miejscu. Aby to zrobić potrzebujemy Waszej pomocy finansowej!

TVKP

Dziewczyna filmowiec musi się starać dwa razy bardziej

– W Polsce przemysł filmowy funkcjonuje na męskich zasadach. Faceci są traktowani jako coś oczywistego. Kobieta-filmowiec musi być dwa razy lepsza, żeby wejść na ten sam poziom co mężczyzna – mówiła dr Karolina Kosińska w programie Roberta Kowalskiego "Sterniczki w Krytyce Politycznej".

TVKP

Eksmitowano 40 tysięcy, ale na reprywatyzacji ucierpią wszyscy warszawiacy

Zdaniem współzałożycielki stowarzyszenia Miasto Jest Nasze, odpowiedzialność za proces warszawskiej reprywatyzacji ponosi Platforma Obywatelska.