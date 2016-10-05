Krytyka Polityczna i Kettos Merce w Berlinie

Writing the Alternative: Media and Politics in Hungary and Poland

Spotkanie z redaktorami i autorami Krytyki Politycznej i Kettös Mérce pt. Writing the Alternative: Media and Politics in Hungary and Poland.

13 października, czwartek, godz. 19.30, B-Lage Bar, Mareschstr. 1, 12055 Neukölln, S Sonnenallee





***

Guests are young journalists from Kettös Mérce (Double Standard) in Hungary and Krytyka Polityczna (Political Critique) in Poland, who will discuss the challenges of independent political media in both countries. In German media, the current politics of Eastern Europe are often reported on in a very simplified way.

After short input statements by the experts you will have the possibility to directly ask the speakers all your heart’s questions in a group discussion format. During this collaborative event we want to brainstorm future solutions: What are the possibilities for alternative media in the respective countries? How can they better support local and regional social movements? How can they receive a stronger voice in the European public discourse?

Kettös Mérce and Krytyka Polityczna are successful in representing the different voices of the politically active generation in their countries and form partnerships in the whole region through the international media platform Political Critique. Their reports on national and foreign politics, as well as local social movements, enable a critical discussion and political education.

Our invited experts are Zsolt Kapelner (Budapest, Kettös Mérce), Mislav Marjanovic (Zagreb/Warsaw, Krytyka Polityczna) Kaja Puto (Krakow, Krytyka Polityczna), Nikolett Suha (Budapest/Berlin, Kettös Mérce) and Przemyslaw Witkowski (Wroclaw, Krytyka Polityczna).

Participation is free.

